Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.79 million

As on April 19, 2023, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) started slowly as it slid -5.97% to $1.26. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $1.13 before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRIL posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$1.52.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2127, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7105.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 380 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.47, operating margin was -4.44 and Pretax Margin of -4.91.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Muscle Maker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Director bought 6,579 shares at the rate of 0.76, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,988. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Chief Investment Officer bought 3,000 for 0.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 163,963 in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.24.

In the same vein, GRIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.34 million was lower the volume of 0.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.1169.

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.41% that was lower than 100.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.