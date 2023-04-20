Search
Shaun Noe
NIO Inc. (NIO) plunge -2.44% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) flaunted slowness of -7.18% at $8.79, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.20 and sunk to $8.77 before settling in for the price of $9.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $8.03-$24.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.58.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15204 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.44, operating margin was -32.94 and Pretax Margin of -29.19.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.55 while generating a return on equity of -48.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.30%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NIO Inc., NIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 44.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.03% that was higher than 69.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Visa Inc. (V) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.96

Shaun Noe -
As on April 19, 2023, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) started slowly as it slid -0.44% to $232.57. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

JD.com Inc. (JD) volume hits 7.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.67% at $37.10. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) volume hits 6.34 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.11% to $34.83....
Read more

