Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Niu Technologies (NIU) is -10.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.12% to $3.69. During the day, the stock rose to $3.745 and sunk to $3.605 before settling in for the price of $3.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIU posted a 52-week range of $2.57-$9.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 702 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.13, operating margin was -3.33 and Pretax Margin of -2.25.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, NIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

[Niu Technologies, NIU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Niu Technologies (NIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.39% that was lower than 84.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) latest performance of 0.02% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe -
As on April 19, 2023, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.02% to $151.24. During...
Read more

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) recent quarterly performance of -16.96% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 1.45% at $7.00. During the day, the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) performance over the last week is recorded 4.68%

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.67%...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.