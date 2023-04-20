No matter how cynical the overall market is Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) performance over the last week is recorded -8.63%

As on April 19, 2023, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) started slowly as it slid -7.07% to $3.81. During the day, the stock rose to $4.50 and sunk to $3.80 before settling in for the price of $4.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUSN posted a 52-week range of $1.98-$6.21.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -67.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $240.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.03.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 102 employees. It has generated 14,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -858,941. The stock had 0.68 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -6025.60 and Pretax Margin of -6122.45.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 59.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 44,400 shares at the rate of 2.03, making the entire transaction reach 90,132 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,400. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,511 for 6.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,201. This particular insider is now the holder of 318,147 in total.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -5996.71 while generating a return on equity of -44.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.00 in the upcoming year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 160.53.

In the same vein, FUSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., FUSN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.22 million was lower the volume of 0.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.23% that was lower than 77.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.