No matter how cynical the overall market is Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) performance over the last week is recorded -12.88%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.65% to $2.57. During the day, the stock rose to $2.60 and sunk to $2.495 before settling in for the price of $2.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBBN posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$4.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $458.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3394 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.29, operating margin was -3.81 and Pretax Margin of -13.74.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.20%, in contrast to 71.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 970.00, making the entire transaction reach 4,850,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,639,344 for 3.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,999,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,435,739 in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -11.96 while generating a return on equity of -18.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, RBBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

[Ribbon Communications Inc., RBBN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.73% that was lower than 72.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.