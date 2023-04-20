Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

On Holding AG (ONON) is 25.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

As on April 19, 2023, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) started slowly as it slid -1.25% to $31.51. During the day, the stock rose to $32.66 and sunk to $31.28 before settling in for the price of $31.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONON posted a 52-week range of $15.44-$33.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $317.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.65.

On Holding AG (ONON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. On Holding AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.16%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.30.

In the same vein, ONON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [On Holding AG, ONON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.18 million was better the volume of 3.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of On Holding AG (ONON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.13% that was lower than 61.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

