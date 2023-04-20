Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) 14-day ATR is 0.29: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -10.00% at $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $2.2899 and sunk to $1.71 before settling in for the price of $2.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXMD posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$10.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.10.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. PaxMedica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.80%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,495 shares at the rate of 1.44, making the entire transaction reach 5,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 541,633. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,371 for 1.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,854. This particular insider is now the holder of 288,452 in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

PaxMedica Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.60%.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, PXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22.

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.91% that was lower than 163.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

No matter how cynical the overall market is ConocoPhillips (COP) performance over the last week is recorded -2.11%

Sana Meer -
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.30% to $105.26. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $11.71M

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) had a quiet start as it...
Read more

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.55

Steve Mayer -
Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) flaunted slowness of -2.45% at $2.79, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

