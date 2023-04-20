Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) last week performance was -1.74%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.57% to $4.52. During the day, the stock rose to $4.84 and sunk to $4.47 before settling in for the price of $4.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBAR posted a 52-week range of $1.94-$5.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 95.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5888 employees. It has generated 37,234,035 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.34 and Pretax Margin of +8.75.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.00%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.37, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, BBAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., BBAR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.29% that was higher than 64.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.