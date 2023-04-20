Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as C3.ai Inc. (AI) last week performance was 3.04%

As on April 19, 2023, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) started slowly as it slid -0.22% to $22.71. During the day, the stock rose to $22.93 and sunk to $21.86 before settling in for the price of $22.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $10.16-$34.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -241.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.35.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 704 workers. It has generated 359,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -272,820. The stock had 3.47 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.79, operating margin was -77.59 and Pretax Margin of -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Director sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 30.04, making the entire transaction reach 720,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 209,664. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 553 for 25.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,285. This particular insider is now the holder of 341,409 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -241.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.73.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.26 million was lower the volume of 22.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.61% While, its Average True Range was 2.24.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.79% that was higher than 118.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.