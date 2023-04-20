Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) last week performance was -1.44%

As on April 19, 2023, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) started slowly as it slid -4.41% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.24 and sunk to $0.2257 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CISO posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$10.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5290, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2841.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 443 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.85, operating margin was -71.19 and Pretax Margin of -72.56.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.97%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.30%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85.

In the same vein, CISO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24.

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, CISO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.43 million was lower the volume of 2.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.0448.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.87% that was lower than 151.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.