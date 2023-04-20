Search
Sana Meer
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) last month volatility was 40.28%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 19.09% at $6.55. During the day, the stock rose to $7.25 and sunk to $4.81 before settling in for the price of $5.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTPI posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$28.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -31.65, operating margin was -264.45 and Pretax Margin of -334.40.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.73%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -334.40 while generating a return on equity of -76.70.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.30%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, PTPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.68.

Technical Analysis of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 24.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 651.53% that was higher than 274.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.95: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.61% to $4.47. During the...
Read more

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) had a quiet start as it...
Read more

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) flaunted slowness of -13.94% at $1.42, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

