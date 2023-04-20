PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is -11.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Search
A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) stock priced at $6.12, down -7.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.14 and dropped to $5.535 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. PCT’s price has ranged from $4.44 to $10.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 177 employees.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.02 in the near term. At $6.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.17. The third support level lies at $4.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 961.29 million, the company has a total of 163,671K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -84,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,362 K.

