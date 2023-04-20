Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is -3.13% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 0.07% at $96.89. During the day, the stock rose to $97.355 and sunk to $95.85 before settling in for the price of $96.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $84.86-$126.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $105.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.46, operating margin was +19.11 and Pretax Margin of +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s President, ICD for RJFS sold 6,343 shares at the rate of 112.30, making the entire transaction reach 712,319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,150. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s President & CEO RJBank sold 5,577 for 107.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 599,972. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,537 in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.49, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.18, a figure that is expected to reach 2.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.58% that was lower than 31.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.