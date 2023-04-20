Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) average volume reaches $4.61M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.54% at $104.09. During the day, the stock rose to $104.91 and sunk to $103.86 before settling in for the price of $104.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTX posted a 52-week range of $80.27-$106.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.45 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $152.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 182000 employees. It has generated 368,538 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 28,659. The stock had 3.22 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.38, operating margin was +7.89 and Pretax Margin of +8.99.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 80.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Corporate VP and Controller sold 3,622 shares at the rate of 98.55, making the entire transaction reach 356,952 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,061. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,260 for 99.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 422,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 453,685 in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.78 while generating a return on equity of 7.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.64, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 86.93.

In the same vein, RTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.98% that was lower than 18.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.