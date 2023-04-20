Recent developments with Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

On April 18, 2023, Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) opened at $167.35, higher 0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $168.30 and dropped to $166.77 before settling in for the closing price of $166.85. Price fluctuations for PWR have ranged from $106.33 to $168.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $141.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.21 million.

In an organization with 47300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +5.59, and the pretax margin is +4.12.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 644,235. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 3,956 shares at a rate of $162.85, taking the stock ownership to the 46,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 23,214 for $163.68, making the entire transaction worth $3,799,652. This insider now owns 50,367 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.6) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.04% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 97.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.17. However, in the short run, Quanta Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $168.47. Second resistance stands at $169.15. The third major resistance level sits at $170.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.09. The third support level lies at $165.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

There are currently 145,160K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,074 M according to its annual income of 491,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,417 M and its income totaled 162,570 K.