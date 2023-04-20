Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) last month performance of -20.99% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 6.28% at $12.35. During the day, the stock rose to $13.055 and sunk to $11.80 before settling in for the price of $11.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLAY posted a 52-week range of $10.85-$33.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.51.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s President, R&D sold 763 shares at the rate of 15.36, making the entire transaction reach 11,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 244,084. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 347 for 15.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,135 in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.7) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.21 in the upcoming year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1118.65.

In the same vein, RLAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 207.63% that was higher than 96.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.