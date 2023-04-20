Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) volume hits 0.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 19, 2023, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.98% to $0.52. During the day, the stock rose to $0.52 and sunk to $0.4481 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBT posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$10.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8649, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2292.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 434 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.23, operating margin was -37.50 and Pretax Margin of -41.71.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 79.70%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 555,555 shares at the rate of 0.90, making the entire transaction reach 500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 681,183. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s 10% Owner bought 111,111 for 0.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,111 in total.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.46 while generating a return on equity of -733.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, RBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rubicon Technologies Inc., RBT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.74 million was better the volume of 0.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.0931.

Raw Stochastic average of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.92% that was lower than 139.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.