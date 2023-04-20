Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) 20 Days SMA touch 5.32%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 14.19% at $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.841 and sunk to $0.74 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SECO posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$5.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -577.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4948, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3247.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 509 employees. It has generated 953,971 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -172,343. The stock had 57.75 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.77, operating margin was -19.82 and Pretax Margin of -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2019, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -577.90%.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, SECO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -125.00.

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.1915.

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 466.10% that was higher than 264.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) last week performance was -1.99%

Steve Mayer -
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.93% to $19.24. During...
Read more

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.99

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.51%...
Read more

Arrival (ARVL) volume hits 1.29 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) flaunted slowness of -12.00% at $3.52, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.