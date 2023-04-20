Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) 20 Days SMA touch 5.32%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 14.19% at $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.841 and sunk to $0.74 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SECO posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$5.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -577.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4948, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3247.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 509 employees. It has generated 953,971 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -172,343. The stock had 57.75 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.77, operating margin was -19.82 and Pretax Margin of -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2019, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -577.90%.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, SECO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -125.00.

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.1915.

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 466.10% that was higher than 264.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.