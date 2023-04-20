Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) surge 0.65% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.22% to $32.45. During the day, the stock rose to $32.64 and sunk to $31.78 before settling in for the price of $32.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $28.95-$50.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $591.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 66656 employees. It has generated 357,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,086. The stock had 19.87 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.46, operating margin was +0.78 and Pretax Margin of +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 2,250 shares at the rate of 38.87, making the entire transaction reach 87,458 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,046. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director sold 2,300 for 45.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,098. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,296 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 59.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.08, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.21.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

[Southwest Airlines Co., LUV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.22% that was lower than 32.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.