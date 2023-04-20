Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Open at price of $3.04: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 17.16% at $3.59. During the day, the stock rose to $3.70 and sunk to $3.04 before settling in for the price of $3.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNYA posted a 52-week range of $1.64-$11.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $252.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.28.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 55.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 6,779 shares at the rate of 2.60, making the entire transaction reach 17,596 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,377,053. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 6,779 for 2.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,596. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,377,053 in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.65) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.49 in the upcoming year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, TNYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.11% that was lower than 97.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.