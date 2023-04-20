The key reasons why Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is -20.17% away from 52-week high?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.62% to $24.34. During the day, the stock rose to $24.4169 and sunk to $23.56 before settling in for the price of $24.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARR posted a 52-week range of $12.91-$30.49.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 535.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.11.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 94.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 29.85, making the entire transaction reach 59,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,990. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for 28.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 212,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,925 in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.9) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 535.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in the upcoming year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.01, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.82.

In the same vein, PARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.07, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

[Par Pacific Holdings Inc., PARR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.75% that was higher than 46.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.