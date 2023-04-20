The Southern Company (SO) went up 0.32% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 0.32% at $72.81. During the day, the stock rose to $73.245 and sunk to $72.605 before settling in for the price of $72.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $58.85-$80.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.11.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 27700 employees. It has generated 1,057,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 127,617. The stock had 8.77 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.14, operating margin was +19.33 and Pretax Margin of +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s CEO & Chairman sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 71.54, making the entire transaction reach 3,577,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 897,592. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10, Company’s CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 5,000 for 71.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 359,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 146,284 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.26, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.66% that was lower than 20.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.