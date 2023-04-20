Search
The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $10.10M

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.16% to $98.75. During the day, the stock rose to $99.83 and sunk to $98.355 before settling in for the price of $100.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DIS posted a 52-week range of $84.07-$133.19.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.82 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.82 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $182.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.14.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. The Walt Disney Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 65.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 1,139 shares at the rate of 95.21, making the entire transaction reach 108,444 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,283. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 1,139 for 103.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 117,818. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,908 in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.78) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Walt Disney Company (DIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.32, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1937.18.

In the same vein, DIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.82, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

[The Walt Disney Company, DIS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.74% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.28% that was lower than 28.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

