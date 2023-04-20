Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) posted a -1.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) stock priced at $13.92, down -0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.97 and dropped to $13.565 before settling in for the closing price of $13.89. TROX’s price has ranged from $11.09 to $21.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.70%. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.39 million.

The firm has a total of 6500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.52, operating margin of +15.10, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,457,238. In this transaction Co-CEO and Director of this company sold 93,942 shares at a rate of $15.51, taking the stock ownership to the 756,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Co-CEO and Director sold 73,272 for $15.51, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,742. This insider now owns 768,911 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 22.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.08% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tronox Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tronox Holdings plc, TROX], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.18. The third major resistance level sits at $14.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.18.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.15 billion, the company has a total of 154,497K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,454 M while annual income is 497,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 649,000 K while its latest quarter income was -15,000 K.