Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) 20 Days SMA touch 0.91%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.62% to $18.98. During the day, the stock rose to $19.30 and sunk to $18.47 before settling in for the price of $19.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNP posted a 52-week range of $8.40-$24.78.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 162.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $553.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.09.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.27, operating margin was +29.80 and Pretax Margin of +24.23.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.30%, in contrast to 18.70% institutional ownership.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.1) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +23.74 while generating a return on equity of 15.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 162.70% and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.27, and its Beta score is 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.92.

In the same vein, TNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.81, a figure that is expected to reach 2.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

[Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, TNP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.34% that was lower than 60.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.