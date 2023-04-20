X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.66

As on April 19, 2023, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.70% to $1.40. During the day, the stock rose to $1.4099 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XFOR posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$2.41.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $181.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9524, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2269.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 35.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 52,500 shares at the rate of 0.84, making the entire transaction reach 44,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 93,696. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s President and CEO sold 49,678 for 0.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,730. This particular insider is now the holder of 563,537 in total.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, XFOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., XFOR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.53 million was better the volume of 1.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.1290.

Raw Stochastic average of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.19% that was higher than 98.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.