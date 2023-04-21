A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) as it 5-day change was -8.18%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.79% at $16.50. During the day, the stock rose to $17.33 and sunk to $16.445 before settling in for the price of $17.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRX posted a 52-week range of $6.15-$22.11.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.81.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 82 employees. It has generated 2,612,232 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,013,159. The stock had 25.11 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.94, operating margin was +47.54 and Pretax Margin of +48.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 16.83, making the entire transaction reach 504,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 313,541. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 29, Company’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 50,000 for 16.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 835,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,557 in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +38.79 while generating a return on equity of 32.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in the upcoming year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.15, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.27.

In the same vein, CPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.87% that was lower than 72.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.