A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) as it 5-day change was -43.49%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.04% to $0.28. During the day, the stock rose to $0.29 and sunk to $0.2509 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POAI posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$0.80.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3629, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3788.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 31 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.77, operating margin was -1014.16 and Pretax Margin of -1709.62.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 5.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 0.41, making the entire transaction reach 2,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,513. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 8,795 for 0.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,001. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,265 in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1709.62 while generating a return on equity of -82.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.60%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.90.

In the same vein, POAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0769.

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 292.90% that was higher than 149.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.