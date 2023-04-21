Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price increase of 40.48% at $0.59. During the day, the stock rose to $0.72 and sunk to $0.4074 before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEMD posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$2.46.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4424, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6515.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14 employees. It has generated 21,012 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -744,006. The stock had 2.12 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.57, operating margin was -3542.53 and Pretax Margin of -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 8.80% institutional ownership.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 978.39.

In the same vein, AEMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0581.

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.63% that was higher than 119.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.