Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) return on Assets touches -41.23: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.33% at $3.36. During the day, the stock rose to $3.47 and sunk to $3.24 before settling in for the price of $3.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKTS posted a 52-week range of $2.28-$5.52.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 99.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $251.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 205 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 73,445 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -282,426. The stock had 6.19 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -78.11, operating margin was -394.50 and Pretax Margin of -397.57.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 49.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s CFO sold 800 shares at the rate of 4.37, making the entire transaction reach 3,496 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,958. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,340 for 2.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,646. This particular insider is now the holder of 505,502 in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -384.54 while generating a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.88.

In the same vein, AKTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.98% that was lower than 78.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.