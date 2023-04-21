American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) volume hits 2.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.53% to $13.48. During the day, the stock rose to $13.695 and sunk to $13.23 before settling in for the price of $13.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $9.46-$18.15.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8000 employees. It has generated 124,746 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,128. The stock had 18.86 Receivables turnover and 1.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was +5.48 and Pretax Margin of +3.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 2,967 shares at the rate of 13.56, making the entire transaction reach 40,233 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,003. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s EVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 5,761 for 13.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 76,794. This particular insider is now the holder of 172,003 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.51 while generating a return on equity of 8.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.50, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.50.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.26 million was inferior to the volume of 3.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.23% that was higher than 38.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.