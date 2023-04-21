AMETEK Inc. (AME) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.22

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price increase of 0.29% at $137.97. During the day, the stock rose to $137.98 and sunk to $136.30 before settling in for the price of $137.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AME posted a 52-week range of $106.17-$148.06.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $132.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19600 employees. It has generated 313,803 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 59,160. The stock had 6.26 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.11, operating margin was +24.40 and Pretax Margin of +23.23.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. AMETEK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s Director sold 3,440 shares at the rate of 139.57, making the entire transaction reach 480,117 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,078. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 780 for 137.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,279. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,780 in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.47) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +18.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.54, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.34.

In the same vein, AME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.01, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.85% While, its Average True Range was 2.28.

Raw Stochastic average of AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.90% that was higher than 21.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.