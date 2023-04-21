Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) volume hits 3.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.09% at $10.93. During the day, the stock rose to $10.95 and sunk to $10.725 before settling in for the price of $11.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABR posted a 52-week range of $10.19-$17.78.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 630 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,825,506 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 517,116. The stock had 14.22 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.06, operating margin was +82.44 and Pretax Margin of +32.29.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 44.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s COB, CEO and President bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 12.43, making the entire transaction reach 124,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,168,277. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Director bought 4,200 for 12.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,329. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,905 in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +28.33 while generating a return on equity of 12.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.65, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.55.

In the same vein, ABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.32% that was higher than 33.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.