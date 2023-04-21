Search
Shaun Noe
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) EPS growth this year is 61.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $81.00, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $81.71 and sunk to $80.63 before settling in for the price of $81.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADM posted a 52-week range of $70.02-$98.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $553.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $542.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company industry. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 26,197 shares at the rate of 93.52, making the entire transaction reach 2,449,907 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 284,987. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 26,198 for 92.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,426,921. This particular insider is now the holder of 284,987 in total.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.65) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.30% and is forecasted to reach 6.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.52, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.88.

In the same vein, ADM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.70, a figure that is expected to reach 1.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, ADM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.39% that was lower than 23.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Most recent

Most popular

