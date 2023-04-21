Asana Inc. (ASAN) is -1.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.34% at $17.92. During the day, the stock rose to $18.43 and sunk to $17.885 before settling in for the price of $18.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $11.32-$33.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1782 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.76, operating margin was -72.84 and Pretax Margin of -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.60%, in contrast to 48.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,336 shares at the rate of 20.86, making the entire transaction reach 69,583 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 603,715. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,321 for 20.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,554. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,300 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.19.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.68% that was lower than 75.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.