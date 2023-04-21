ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) PE Ratio stood at $40.42: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) established initial surge of 1.60% at $633.57, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $639.875 and sunk to $625.36 before settling in for the price of $623.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $363.15-$698.59.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $394.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $394.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $254.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $643.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $562.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 36112 employees. It has generated 541,713 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 143,893. The stock had 3.65 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.47, operating margin was +30.70 and Pretax Margin of +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ASML Holding N.V. industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $4.45) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.40% and is forecasted to reach 24.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 18.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.42, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.60.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.67, a figure that is expected to reach 4.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ASML Holding N.V., ASML]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.08% While, its Average True Range was 18.14.

Raw Stochastic average of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.65% that was lower than 35.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.