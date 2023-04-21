Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) volume hits 49.27 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price increase of 88.89% at $3.40. During the day, the stock rose to $3.43 and sunk to $2.7701 before settling in for the price of $1.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUGX posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$3.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $119.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5600.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 706 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.11, operating margin was -72.32 and Pretax Margin of -79.04.

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Augmedix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 62.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 18,000 shares at the rate of 1.20, making the entire transaction reach 21,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 2,410,000 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,530,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,572,432 in total.

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -79.04 while generating a return on equity of -194.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Augmedix Inc. (AUGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.86.

In the same vein, AUGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Augmedix Inc. (AUGX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.3200.

Raw Stochastic average of Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 260.39% that was higher than 126.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

