Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) recent quarterly performance of -89.48% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.24% to $0.28. During the day, the stock rose to $0.285 and sunk to $0.2651 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDRX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$20.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3458, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.8716.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.90%.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.05.

In the same vein, BDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.84.

Technical Analysis of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, BDRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.99 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0947.

Raw Stochastic average of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.59% that was lower than 196.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.