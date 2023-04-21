BiomX Inc. (PHGE) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) set off with pace as it heaved 22.58% to $0.38. During the day, the stock rose to $0.40 and sunk to $0.30 before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHGE posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$1.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3377, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4208.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BiomX Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.48%, in contrast to 20.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 348,000 shares at the rate of 0.24, making the entire transaction reach 85,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,161,489. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner sold 1,501 for 0.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 567. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,997,025 in total.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -82.59.

BiomX Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.90%.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BiomX Inc. (PHGE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, PHGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95.

Technical Analysis of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

Going through the that latest performance of [BiomX Inc., PHGE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.0434.

Raw Stochastic average of BiomX Inc. (PHGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.50% that was lower than 156.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.