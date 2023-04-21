Search
Shaun Noe
Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.14: Right on the Precipice

Company News

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.12% to $3.41. During the day, the stock rose to $3.99 and sunk to $3.2404 before settling in for the price of $3.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLBX posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$22.00.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 130.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -516.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.14.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15 employees. It has generated 165,198 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -70,696. The stock had 334.24 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.39, operating margin was -37.27 and Pretax Margin of -42.79.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s President and CEO bought 1,130,002 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,390,006 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,462,070. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Director bought 8,183 for 1.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,392. This particular insider is now the holder of 125,366 in total.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.26) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -42.79 while generating a return on equity of -86.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blackboxstocks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -516.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, BLBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

[Blackboxstocks Inc., BLBX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 381.38% that was higher than 206.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

