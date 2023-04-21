Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) went down -0.15% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on April 20, 2023, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) started slowly as it slid -0.15% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1345 and sunk to $0.129 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSFC posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1664, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6920.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 21 workers. It has generated 474,917 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -124,065. The stock had 8.62 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.50, operating margin was -23.78 and Pretax Margin of -26.12.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.70%, in contrast to 4.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 1,672 shares at the rate of 0.44, making the entire transaction reach 736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,005. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director bought 1,493 for 8.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,333 in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -26.12 while generating a return on equity of -58.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, BSFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Blue Star Foods Corp., BSFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.13 million was lower the volume of 3.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.0153.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.39% that was lower than 163.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.