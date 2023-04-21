Celanese Corporation (CE) recent quarterly performance of -8.39% is not showing the real picture

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.12% to $106.80. During the day, the stock rose to $108.115 and sunk to $105.935 before settling in for the price of $109.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CE posted a 52-week range of $86.71-$161.37.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $108.10.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13263 employees. It has generated 729,322 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 143,406. The stock had 5.20 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.54, operating margin was +13.86 and Pretax Margin of +14.69.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. Celanese Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s SVP – Acetyls bought 1,200 shares at the rate of 117.15, making the entire transaction reach 140,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,589.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.66) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +19.66 while generating a return on equity of 38.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.10% and is forecasted to reach 14.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celanese Corporation (CE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.13, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.12.

In the same vein, CE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.42, a figure that is expected to reach 2.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

[Celanese Corporation, CE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.83% While, its Average True Range was 2.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Celanese Corporation (CE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.01% that was lower than 34.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.