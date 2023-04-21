Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Search
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.83% to $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.205 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$3.28.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $475.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $470.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $568.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3608, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4019.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 897,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,829,046. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 897,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,829,046 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.54 million was inferior to the volume of 2.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0816.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.89% that was lower than 76.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

