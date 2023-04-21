Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.16M

As on April 20, 2023, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.13% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.699 and sunk to $0.56 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMND posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$15.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4666.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.44%, in contrast to 3.08% institutional ownership.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.50%.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26.

In the same vein, CMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.64.

Technical Analysis of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clearmind Medicine Inc., CMND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.01 million was better the volume of 1.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.2173.

Raw Stochastic average of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 436.54% that was higher than 207.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.