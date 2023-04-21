Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.37

As on April 20, 2023, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.53% to $98.66. During the day, the stock rose to $98.71 and sunk to $97.74 before settling in for the price of $98.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ED posted a 52-week range of $78.10-$102.21.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 5.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $354.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $345.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.98.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14319 workers. It has generated 1,094,001 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 115,930. The stock had 4.94 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.05, operating margin was +16.69 and Pretax Margin of +13.39.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 68.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s SVP & CFO bought 137 shares at the rate of 95.67, making the entire transaction reach 13,148 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,238. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s VP, Strategic Planning bought 109 for 95.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,407. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,359 in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.13, and its Beta score is 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.46.

In the same vein, ED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Consolidated Edison Inc., ED], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.34 million was lower the volume of 1.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.90% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.13% that was lower than 18.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.