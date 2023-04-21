Search
Steve Mayer
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.42

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.67% to $1.83. During the day, the stock rose to $1.925 and sunk to $1.82 before settling in for the price of $1.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$3.62.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 86.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $378.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $936.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0286, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6995.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cronos Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.88%, in contrast to 11.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 109,588 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 307,581 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,049,988. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 94,600 for 2.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 973,277 in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.64.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cronos Group Inc., CRON]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.57 million was inferior to the volume of 1.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0912.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.18% that was higher than 46.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

