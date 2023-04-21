Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) EPS growth this year is 239.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.44% to $10.77. During the day, the stock rose to $12.45 and sunk to $10.42 before settling in for the price of $11.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CXAI posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$21.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 239.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.28.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. CXApp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 80.60% institutional ownership.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.64.

CXApp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 239.80%.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CXApp Inc. (CXAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.36.

In the same vein, CXAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66.

Technical Analysis of CXApp Inc. (CXAI)

Going through the that latest performance of [CXApp Inc., CXAI]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.19% While, its Average True Range was 2.88.

Raw Stochastic average of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 675.00% that was higher than 319.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

