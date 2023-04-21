DCP Midstream LP (DCP) 20 Days SMA touch 0.19%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.07% to $41.85. During the day, the stock rose to $41.86 and sunk to $41.81 before settling in for the price of $41.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCP posted a 52-week range of $26.44-$42.15.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 12.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 61.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 195.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.73.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. DCP Midstream LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 37.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s Director sold 2,750 shares at the rate of 39.23, making the entire transaction reach 107,879 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,750.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

DCP Midstream LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 195.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 61.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DCP Midstream LP (DCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.89, and its Beta score is 2.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.74.

In the same vein, DCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.71, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

[DCP Midstream LP, DCP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.66% that was lower than 13.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.