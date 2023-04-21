Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) average volume reaches $1.66M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.40% to $22.25. During the day, the stock rose to $22.32 and sunk to $21.94 before settling in for the price of $22.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $20.63-$35.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 22.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 307.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.77.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3746 workers. It has generated 5,404,645 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 68,633. The stock had 19.89 Receivables turnover and 2.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.11, operating margin was +2.40 and Pretax Margin of +1.75.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 96.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s President & CEO bought 6,775 shares at the rate of 22.63, making the entire transaction reach 153,318 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,400. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s CFO bought 2,000 for 22.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,148 in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.81) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 307.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.33, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.05.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

[Delek US Holdings Inc., DK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.16% that was lower than 41.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.