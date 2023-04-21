Search
Sana Meer
DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Moves -4.77% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Analyst Insights

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.77% at $9.79. During the day, the stock rose to $10.19 and sunk to $9.64 before settling in for the price of $10.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHT posted a 52-week range of $4.98-$12.13.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 5.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 647.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1252 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.06, operating margin was +11.31 and Pretax Margin of +13.60.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. DHT Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 59.80% institutional ownership.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 647.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.90, and its Beta score is -0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.52.

In the same vein, DHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.38% that was higher than 50.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

